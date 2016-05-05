Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello creates ‘zombie houses’ task force

Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello on Thursday announced the creation of a task force to address the “zombie house” problem.

The Task Force on Vacant and Abandoned Properties includes representatives of local government, banks, neighborhood groups, lawyers, the real estate community, and elected officials.

“Vacant and abandoned properties lead to neighborhood deterioration, lower property values and crime,” Bello said.

There are thousands of vacant or abandoned houses throughout the county, including about 2,500 in the city of Rochester and hundreds in many of the suburban towns.

“I am convening this task force to help coordinate the many different activities that are going on in our community and to help develop best practices for local governments to follow in dealing with this important issue,” he said.

As Irondequoit supervisor before becoming County Clerk, Bello said he saw “how vacant properties can have a detrimental effect on the long-term stability of our communities and neighborhoods.”

“Vacant properties attract crime. They fall into a state of disrepair, damaging not just that house’s property value, but the values of everybody else’s property around it. And they put an incredible strain on municipalities that are left to deal with the significant property code violations,” he said.

The issue became more significant in the aftermath of the recession that started in 2008. In some cases, homes are vacant because homeowners abandoned the property before the foreclosure process was complete and the lender hasn’t officially taken possession of the house. Sometimes banks have taken ownership, but the house is not up for sale.

In Monroe County, about two dozen towns and villages are taking different approaches to the problem, he said.

“These approaches have varying degrees of success and I think it is incumbent on us to determine what’s working and what’s not and to develop a road map to make progress on this issue,” Bello said.

The 22-member task force held its first meeting last week and members are now assigned to one of two work groups. One focuses on governmental policies and the other on the foreclosure process.

Bello, who co-chairs the task force with Becky Caico, a senior attorney in the Rochester office of the Empire Justice Center, said public input will be sought at meetings this summer. And the task force is planning to issue a report on their findings in the fall.

“It’s become clear here in Monroe County that we will not be successful in addressing the problems that surround vacant properties until experts from all parts of the community work together,” Caico said.

“We know that the problem is not limited to the city of Rochester or to Monroe County. We have seen this issue plague communities around the state. Governments and courts and community advocates are all struggling to find ways to tackle the issue,” Caico said.

Caico was a primary author of a recent report by New Yorkers for Responsible Lending (NYRL) which found wide variations in the way foreclosure settlement conference rules are implemented, depending on where homeowners live.

As of October 2015, almost 90,000 homeowners across the state were still in foreclosure, according to the report, which was just the most recent of several studies drawing attention to problems related to the foreclosure process in New York state.

In May 2015, the state Department of Financial Services issued a report on the state’s foreclosure process, “which is one of the longest in the nation with an average length of nearly three years,” according to the report.

The state Comptroller’s Office also issued a report on the “foreclosure predicament” in August 2015.

“This large pool of properties in legal limbo weighs on local governments’ vitality in many ways, including reducing property values, eroding tax bases and propagating blight,” according to the report.

And in January the Democratic Conference in the state Senate issued its report that focused largely on bank-owned vacant property in the New York City area.

Special Subscription Offer – Including $25 Wegmans gift card