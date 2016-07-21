The diminishing Fourth Amendment

Nestled in our Constitution and ever-present in the American conscience is the belief that government cannot approach a citizen and search that person without due cause. Last month, the Supreme Court chipped further away at this right. In Utah v. Strieff, the court ruled that illegally stopping a citizen will not invalidate a search if a warrant of arrest is discovered after the stop. This is an unacceptable decision.

As Justice Sonia Sotomayor eloquently wrote in her dissent: “[D]o not be soothed by the opinion’s technical language: This allows the police to stop you on the street, demand your identification, and check it for outstanding traffic warrants – even if you are doing nothing wrong.”

The decision, written by Justice Clarence Thomas, highlights the importance of analyzing the initial police conduct. Specifically, the court put extra significance on “the purpose and flagrancy of the official misconduct.” Thus, the police action when approaching someone must be sufficiently inappropriate for the fruits of a search to then be suppressed. This calls for a fact-specific analysis.

In the case before the court, the officer received an anonymous tip that a specific residence was a drug house. After surveying the house, the officer observed someone leave the residence who the officer then approached to investigate. Following the illegal stop, a warrant was realized and a search ensued. The court ruled that although the officer was negligent in his illegal stop, it did not reach the “flagrant official misconduct” standard necessary for suppression.

This analysis is misguided and in direct contrast to the meaning of the Fourth Amendment. When police illegally approach a citizen it should always be seen as flagrant misconduct. Saying that the police can act negligently but that negligence is not flagrant misconduct gives every officer in the country plausible deniability. It invites officers to use unreliable information to illegally approach a citizen. Then, if there happens to be a warrant for that person for not paying a mandated surcharge on a parking ticket, the officer is allowed to search that person with impunity. This is an affront to our belief as a people that we have a right not to be approached and searched without the authorities having a just reason for doing so. We must demand that our officers never illegally approach a citizen.

We lawyers must fight this Supreme Court decision. Any case based on this type of search must be battled based on federal and New York constitutional grounds. We must fight these types of searches until the Court of Appeals rules that the New York State Constitution invalidates them.

Anthony Faraco was admitted to the New York State Bar in June 2013 and has been an Assistant Public Defender at the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office since August 2014. He currently works in the Town Court Bureau. As part of Anthony’s responsibilities, he takes cases from arraignment to trial. Anthony graduated from SUNY Buffalo Law School in 2014.