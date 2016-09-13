When does religious liberty override anti-discrimination laws?

Remember when Justice Ruth Ginsburg warned in her Hobby Lobby dissent that the majority’s ruling may lead to widespread employment discrimination cloaked in religion? Justice Samuel Alito, the author of the ruling, responded that the “decision today provides no such shield. The Government has a compelling interest in providing equal opportunity to participate in the workforce without regard to race, and prohibitions on racial discrimination are precisely tailored to achieve that critical goal.”

A recent case out of Michigan suggests Alito’s prediction may be wrong, at least with respect to sex discrimination in the workforce. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes, Inc., No. 14-cv-13710 (E.D. Mich. August 18, 2016).

The case involved a funeral home and one of its directors by the name of Stephens. She is transgender and was transitioning from male to female. Before going on vacation she wrote a letter to her co-workers, including the owner, informing them of the transition. She concluded, “I will return to work as my true self …” “in appropriate business attire.” Per the home’s dress code, appropriate attire for female employees is a skirt suit.

Two weeks later the owner fired Stephens, on the grounds coming to work dressed as a woman was not appropriate. Stephens lodged a complaint of sex discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. It investigated and found “reasonable cause” to believe her allegations to be true. Therefore, it filed a civil action in federal district court under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Title VII prohibits an employer from discharging or discriminating against any individual with respect to terms of employment “because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.” 42 U.S.C. § 2000e-2(a)(1).

At an early stage of the action the court dismissed the EEOC’s first claim that the home illegally fired Stephens because of her transgender status or gender identity. It noted, “like sexual orientation, transgender or transsexual status is currently not a protected class under Title VII.”

The dismissal left the EEOC with one claim – not allowing Stephens to dress as a woman, to express her gender identity, was a form of sex discrimination.

The home raised two defenses, the second of which proved successful. The home, a for-profit corporation, was entitled to an exemption from compliance with Title VII under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The RFRA happens to be the same statute invoked by Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc.

How was the home able to invoke the RFRA? Because of the religious beliefs of its owner. He “recognize(s) that (his) highest priority is to honor God in all that we do as a company and individuals.” The “Bible teaches that a person’s sex” “is an immutable God-given gift” and not “a changeable social construct.”

Allowing Stephens to dress as a woman would violate this command. Furthermore, he would feel pressure to sell the business since he could not carry out his “calling of ministering to grieving people.” Under the circumstances of the case, the home established the enforcement of Title VII imposed a substantial burden on the owner’s ability to conduct business in accordance with his sincerely held religious beliefs.

Demonstrating such a burden is the first step in an analysis under RFRA. Attention then turns to the government. It must show the burden on the religious exercise (1) furthers a compelling governmental interest and (2) is the least restrictive means of doing so. Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., 573 U.S. __ (2014).

The district court assumed, without deciding, the burden on the owner’s religious liberty furthered some compelling interest. It did reject the EEOC’s contention that Alito somehow decided that RFRA cannot override Title VII ever.

Instead, the court found requiring the home to allow Stephens to dress as a woman not to be the least restrictive means of furthering the government’s interest in creating a gender-neutral workplace. The government needs to show “ a degree of situational flexibility, creativity, and accommodation when (its) interests class with religious exercise.” This accommodation the EEOC did not try to demonstrate. It just inserted the means chosen was “precisely tailored.”

The court suggested one alternative – a gender-neutral dress code consisting of a dark-colored suit for male and female directors. The owner testified he would be willing to consider such a code.

That the home could have operated with a gender-neutral dress code overlooks the fact the home did not and the owner fired Stephens because of her desire to dress as a woman, in accordance with her gender. Before Hobby Lobby such behavior would have been considered illegal sex discrimination. Now we will have to await the outcome of the inevitable appeal or the resolution of other cases similarly to Stephens’.

Scott Forsyth is a partner in Forsyth & Forsyth and serves as counsel to the local chapter of the ACLU. He may be contacted at 585-262-3400 or scott@forsythlawfirm.com.