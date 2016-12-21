Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for December 15, 2016

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   SANTANGELO, GERARD 4575 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14612-4553 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCAL SERVICES Attorney: ELIZABETH TAFFE ESQ Amount: $4,468.43 SANTANGELO, GERARD 4575 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14612-4553 Favor: CADY, VICTORIA Attorney: ELIZABETH TAFFE ESQ Amount: $583.83 SIMS, DALE PO ...

