Mortgages filed December 15, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2016 0

Mortgages Recorded December 15, 2016     35   BROCKPORT   KLINGEBIEL, NATHAN R Property Address: 23 MEADOWVIEW DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1115 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $15,000.00   CHURCHVILLE   SUPERNAULT, KIM Z & SUPERNAULT, PHILIP C Property Address: 130 OLD SCOTTSVILLE CHILI RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9774 Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $87,500.00   EAST ROCHESTER   RIGHTROC LLC Property Address: 327 EAGLEHEAD RD, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1607 Lender: MIDSOUTH RETIREMENT SERVICES LLC Amount: $67,500.00 MONDO, LAURA L Property ...

