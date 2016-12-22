Don't Miss
Eric Trump stops fundraising for his charity after scrutiny

By: The Associated Press December 22, 2016 0

One of President-elect Donald Trump's sons will stop directly raising money for his namesake foundation, saying he worries the donations could be perceived as buying access to his father. Eric Trump said Wednesday that it pained him to cease soliciting donations for his organization, which he says has raised more than $15 million for children terminally ...

