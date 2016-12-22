Four sentenced in kidnapping, torture of UR students

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Four people convicted of charges stemming from the kidnapping and torture of two University of Rochester students have been sentenced to prison. The two men and two women were convicted last month of kidnapping two male University of Rochester students in December 2015. Prosecutors say the victims, who were abused during a 40-hour ordeal, were mistakenly targeted ...