Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Labor Law: Scruton v. Acro-Fab LTD., et al.

Fourth Department – Labor Law: Scruton v. Acro-Fab LTD., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2016 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Claimant’s Failure to Use a Safety Device Scruton v. Acro-Fab LTD., et al. CA 15-02182 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oswego County Background: The plaintiff commenced a Labor Law and negligence action to recover damages for injuries sustained when he fell to the ground from atop the outer wall of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo