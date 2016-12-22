Fourth Department – Labor Law: Scruton v. Acro-Fab LTD., et al.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Claimant’s Failure to Use a Safety Device Scruton v. Acro-Fab LTD., et al. CA 15-02182 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oswego County Background: The plaintiff commenced a Labor Law and negligence action to recover damages for injuries sustained when he fell to the ground from atop the outer wall of ...