Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Owens

Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Owens

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2016 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder Photographic Evidence – Jury Note People v. Owens KA 13-01729 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of murder. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed and ordered a new trial. The court held that the verdict was not against the weight of evidence as the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo