Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Owens

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder Photographic Evidence – Jury Note People v. Owens KA 13-01729 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of murder. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed and ordered a new trial. The court held that the verdict was not against the weight of evidence as the ...