Fourth Department – Sexual Abuse: People v. Redfield

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sexual Abuse Subsequent Acts of Immoral Conduct – Relevance People v. Redfield KA 14-00900 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of sexual abuse. He argues that the conviction is not supported by the evidence and it was improper to allow the prosecution ...