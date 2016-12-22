Insurers can’t say no to companies hiring ex-inmates in New York

New York state has a new rule prohibiting insurance companies from denying coverage to businesses that hire former inmates. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration announced the regulation on Wednesday. Officials say some insurers would refuse to offer commercial crime insurance to companies that hired ex-offenders. The new rules are intended to remove that barrier and encourage more ...