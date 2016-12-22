Judge gives early approval to Trump University settlement

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a settlement between President-elect Donald Trump and former students of Trump University who claimed they were misled by his promises to teach success in real estate. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel triggers procedural steps that will lead to a March 30 hearing for final ...