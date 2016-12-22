Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 16, 2016

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 16, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2016 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   COLBURN, AARON 1997 WOODGATE DRIVE, ONTARIO, NY 14519 Favor: WEBSTER SCHROEDER HIGH SCHOOL Amount: $525.00 CRANDALL, ROBERT D 2809 CARTON ROAD, HOLLEY, NY 14470 Favor: CLARKSON TOWN COURT Amount: $476.00 CRUZ, HECTOR L 140 GRAFTON STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: ...

