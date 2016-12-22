Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for December 16, 2016

December 22, 2016

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   AUGUSTINE, MICHAEL S 3902 RUSH MENDON ROAD, MENDON, NY 14506 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $22,366.63 BUYUKNAHIRCI, NEVZAT 75 FAIRLEA DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14622-1147 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: HARRIS ...

