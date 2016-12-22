Don't Miss
Mortgages filed December 16, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2016 0

Mortgages Recorded December 16, 2016     152   BRIGHTON   RABINOVICH, LEONID & RABINOVICH, MARINA Property Address: 285 ASHLEY DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3327 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $123,000.00   BROCKPORT   CLEVELAND, AMELIA M & CLEVELAND, BRYAN L Property Address: 63 SHERWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1439 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. Amount: $178,703.00   CHURCHVILLE   AUBERTINE, JOAN E & DAVIS, PAUL M Property Address: 2 REDFERN DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-8901 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

