Powers of Attorney for December 16, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2016 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   BANK OF AMERICA NA, Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC, BIANCO, SALVATORE Appoints: BIANCO-WANDERBROOK, CHRISTINA L FADIA, KOKILA S Appoints: FADIA, AJAY S FADIA, SHASHIKANT C Appoints: FADIA, AJAY S HANSEN, STEVEN R Appoints: HANSEN, DEREK S HUSSEIN, AHMAD K Appoints: ...

