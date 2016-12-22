Don't Miss
Rochester man sentenced for hitting federal security officer

Rochester man sentenced for hitting federal security officer

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2016

A Rochester man who hit a federal court security officer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Swyn B. Nelson, 48, was convicted of assault on a federal officer, for an incident that happened Oct. 5 at the Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building, 100 State St. Nelson went to the building to see his probation officer. At ...

