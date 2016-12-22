Don't Miss
Home / News / U.S. Attorney took in $85.6 million from asset forfeiture

U.S. Attorney took in $85.6 million from asset forfeiture

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2016 0

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York recovered more than $85.6 million in fiscal year 2016 from criminal, civil and asset forfeiture cases, while another $74 million was collected in civil enforcement actions such as government and health-care fraud, and foreclosures. The office also collected $3.3 million in fines.   The office gave $5.3 ...

