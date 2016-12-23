Building Loan Agreements filed December 19, 2016

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2016 0

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   735 GRAVEL ROAD LLC Lender: CASCIANI, JOHN Amount: $900,000 COSTELLO, DAVID A Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $417,000 10 EISENHAUSER DRIVE LLC Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $300,000 MIDDLE ROAD PROPERTIES LLC Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $10,700,000 M&T BANK Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $75,797 MORGAN U-AVE LLC Lender: CITIZENS BANK OF PENNSYLVANIA Amount: $1,190,165 DERYCKE, LAURA Lender: ...

