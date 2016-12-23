Court of Appeals – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel: People v. Bank

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Court of Appeals Ineffective Assistance of Counsel Sentencing – Plea Bargaining People v. Bank Nos. 160 & 161 Judge Pigott Background: The defendant was operating a car under the influence of cocaine. He was driving the wrong way on an interstate highway when he collided with another vehicle, killing both occupants. Several years after his conviction, following the ...