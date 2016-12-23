Court of Appeals – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel: People v. Bank

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2016 0

New York State Court of Appeals Ineffective Assistance of Counsel Sentencing – Plea Bargaining People v. Bank Nos. 160 & 161 Judge Pigott Background: The defendant was operating a car under the influence of cocaine. He was driving the wrong way on an interstate highway when he collided with another vehicle, killing both occupants. Several years after his conviction, following the ...

