Deeds filed December 19, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2016 0

Deeds Recorded December 19, 2016     89   BRIGHTON   FAUBEL, LINDA  to FAUBEL, BENJAMIN Property Address: 100 LEDGEROCK LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11798  Page: 283 Tax Account: 137.11-1-4 Full Sale Price: $1 WILMINGTON SAVNGS FUND SOCIETY to RAPOPORT, AMNON  et ano Property Address: 5 TERRAIN DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11798  Page: 366 Tax Account: 150.14-1-19 Full Sale Price: $170,100 SINGH, BALWINDER  to SHANMUGARATNAM, NAATHASORUBAN Property Address: 11 WESTERLOE AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: ...

