Doing Business As for December 19, 2016

Doing Business As for December 19, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2016 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   ADD RED PRINT COPY FAX AND MORE 70 NORTH MAIN ST, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Principal: DICKINSON, RONALD E 21 HILLCREST DR, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 ALL COUNTY ...

