Fourth Department – Trip and Fall: Stein v. Sarkisian Brothers Inc.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Trip and Fall Dangerous Condition – Trivial Defect Stein v. Sarkisian Brothers Inc. CA 16-00300 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff’s decedent commenced an action seeking damages she sustained when her shoe caught on the bullnose tile used as a transition from a concrete floor in the hallway ...