Jason McGuckin | ADMAR

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ADMAR has hired Jason McGuckin as assistant controller. McGuckin is responsible for managing month-end closeouts, assisting with audits, and financial reporting and analysis. He joins the ADMAR team from Kasperski Owen & Dinan CPAs, where he served as a supervisor. McGuckin earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and Master of Business Administration from the State University ...