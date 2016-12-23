Jason McGuckin | ADMAR

Don't Miss
December 23, 2016

ADMAR has hired Jason McGuckin as assistant controller. McGuckin is responsible for managing month-end closeouts, assisting with audits, and financial reporting and analysis. He joins the ADMAR team from Kasperski Owen & Dinan CPAs, where he served as a supervisor. McGuckin earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and Master of Business Administration from the State University ...

