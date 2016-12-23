Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for December 19, 2016

Judgments Supreme and County Court for December 19, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2016 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ADVANCED PAINTING & WALLPAPERING INC, 159 IRON OAK CIRCLE, LIVERPOOL, NY 13088 Favor: SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $7,228.43 ASTI CAFE INC, DBA ASTI CAFE, SYRACUSE, NY 13203 Favor: SYSCO ...

