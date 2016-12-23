Don't Miss
Justice calls Barclays’ bluff over $31 billion mortgage misconduct

By: Bloomberg GREG FARRELL December 23, 2016 0

The management team at Barclays, facing a U.S. demand that it pay up over mortgage misconduct from the financial crisis, dared prosecutors to sue. The Justice Department obliged. After failing to agree with prosecutors on a price to put the U.S. investigation behind it, the bank was slapped Thursday with a civil suit in Brooklyn. The ...

