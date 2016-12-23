Don't Miss
Lis Pendens for December 19, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2016 0

Lis Pendens A notice of warning to potential purchasers of property that the title to the property has a lien pending. The purchaser is bound by any decrees of judgements resulting from the litigation   BANK OF AMERICA NA v ABN AMRO MORTGAGE GROUP INC JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA v DUBOIS, JOE NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC v ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC v CAMP, ...

