Mortgages filed December 19, 2016

Mortgages filed December 19, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2016 0

Mortgages Recorded December 19, 2016     96   BRIGHTON   SHANMUGARATNAM, NAATHASORUBAN Property Address: 11 WESTERLOE AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3413 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $94,000.00 DUEKER, LEITH C & SHERMAN, JENNIFER E Property Address: 721 HIGHLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3119 Lender: PITTFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $8,050.00 SPINDEL, DALIT & SPINDEL, ODED N Property Address: 290 ASHLEY DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3328 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $21,400.00   BROCKPORT   BEERS, JAMIE L Property Address: ...

