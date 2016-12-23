Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for December 19, 2016

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Google



Release of Part Mortgaged Premises A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises. GENESEE REGIONAL BANK To: MASI ENTERPRISES INC Lot: KRENZER, ANN K To: COMMUNITY BANK NA Lot: M&T REAL ESTATE TRUST To: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Lot: 703 FIELD STONE ESTATES SUBDIVISION SECTION 7 GREE MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST ...