Second Circuit – Sex Trafficking: United States of America v. Gilliam

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sex Trafficking GPS Information – Warrantless Search United States of America v. Gilliam 15-387 Judges Newman, Winter, and Cabranes Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction after trial of offenses concerning sex trafficking of a minor and sentencing him to 240 months of imprisonment. He argues that the court erred in denying ...