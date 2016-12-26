UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT WESTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

Classification Level: JSP 11/01 – JSP 14/10

Salary Range: $59,246 – $129,723

Location: Rochester, New York

Opening Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Closing Date: January 20, 2017, or until filled

Number of Positions: Two

Vacancy Number: 16-13

Job Type: One full-time position available January 23, 2017; one part-time position (20 hours/week) available April 1, 2017

Position Overview

The United States District Court for the Western District of New York invites applications for one half-time and one full-time Pro Se Law Clerk. Pro Se Law Clerks work under the supervision of the Special Counsel to the Chief Judge. Duties of the position include drafting legal memoranda, reports and recommendations, decisions and orders, as well as analyzing statutes and legal issues in federal habeas corpus and civil rights matters. Pro Se Law Clerks may work on cases assigned in both court locations. The successful candidates must exhibit the highest standards of excellence and integrity, and display, at all times and to all persons, a courteous, professional and cooperative attitude. Pro Se Law Clerk positions are subject to available funding, dependent upon annual court filings. The part time position is currently funded through September 30, 2017, but could be subject to renewal if funding is available.

