Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures for Dec. 27, 2016

Upcoming Foreclosures for Dec. 27, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff December 26, 2016 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 926 George St Mumford 14511 12/28/2016 10:00 AM Phillips Lytle LLP $17979.64 134 Sunny Mill Ln Greece 14626 01/03/2017 09:00 AM Boylan Code, LLP N/A 6057 Buffalo Rd Churchville 14428 ...

