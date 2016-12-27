Don't Miss
Money Management: 2017 could be a great year for bonds

By: George W. Karpus December 27, 2016 0

Many bond market “experts” are again calling for a poor year in the bond market for 2017. If history and data are any guide, these “experts” could yet again be wrong. At the end of 2015, experts were calling for a rise in interest rates thereby causing bonds to perform poorly. However, the bond market did ...

