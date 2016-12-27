Abha Bowers | Community Bank N.A.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Abha Bowers has been hired as marketing manager for Community Bank N.A., bringing to the position nearly 10 years of experience in the advertising industry. Bowers is responsible for assisting with the development, implementation and management of effective marketing strategies, programs and promotions that build market share and increase customer relations. Bowers joins the Community ...