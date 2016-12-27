Brendan J. Rich | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Brendan J. Rich, a partner at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, has been appointed to the board of directors for Hospice Foundation of WNY. The Hospice Foundation helps to provide medical, emotional and spiritual support to patients with advanced illness and their families. At Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, Rich serves as the Corporate and ...