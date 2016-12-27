Don't Miss
Brendan J. Rich | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

December 27, 2016

Brendan J. Rich, a partner at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, has been appointed to the board of directors for Hospice Foundation of WNY. The Hospice Foundation helps to provide medical, emotional and spiritual support to patients with advanced illness and their families. At Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, Rich serves as the Corporate and ...

