Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Disbarment: Matter of Joel R. Brandes

Court of Appeals – Disbarment: Matter of Joel R. Brandes

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2016 0

New York State Court of Appeals Disbarment Reinstatement – Practicing Law Matter of Joel R. Brandes No. 162 Memorandum Background: After the seven year period imposed by the Rules of the Appellate Division, the appellant, a disbarred attorney, applied for reinstatement three time. His application was denied all three times. Ruling: The Court of Appeals affirmed. The court held that the Appellate ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo