Court of Appeals – Disbarment: Matter of Joel R. Brandes

New York State Court of Appeals Disbarment Reinstatement – Practicing Law Matter of Joel R. Brandes No. 162 Memorandum Background: After the seven year period imposed by the Rules of the Appellate Division, the appellant, a disbarred attorney, applied for reinstatement three time. His application was denied all three times. Ruling: The Court of Appeals affirmed. The court held that the Appellate ...