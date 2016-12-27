Don't Miss
Cuomo shakes up State of the State with localized speeches

By: The Associated Press December 27, 2016 0

ALBANY — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled plans to shake up next year's State of the State address and take the annual speech out on the road to several regions across the state. The state constitution mandates that New York's governor address the Legislature once a year. Each year since his election in 2011, ...

