Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / DBAs Discontinued for December 20, 2016

DBAs Discontinued for December 20, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2016 0

DBAs Discontinued A business is no longer operating under the name listed.   SUMMIT BUSINESS SOLUTIONS Principal: WANG, ZHILIAN DAVID 14611 Principal: 23, PARKER QUINTAVIUS 14621 Principal: 23, HAMILTON CLARENCE 14621 Principal: 23, DAVIDSON CHEVAUGHN GREY PEARL LAWN CARE Principal: DAVIDSON, CHEVAUGHN N SATISFACTION  HAIR AND NAIL SALON Principal: HAMILTON, CLARENCE W V & M DELI & GROCERY Principal: PARKER, QUINTAVIUS MARQUIS 13204 Principal: 23, ZAIN ABDULFATAH 14606 Principal: 23, SIMONE VINCENT 14606 Principal: 23, SIMONE VINCENT 14616 Principal: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo