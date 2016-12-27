Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As for December 20, 2016

Doing Business As for December 20, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2016 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   CHRISTINAS CUSTOM CLOTHIER 114A BREBEUF DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526 Principal: THOMAS, CHRISTINA LORRAINE 114A BREBEUF DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526 FOLOSOPHY 9 BEECH ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 Principal: FOLTS, ...

