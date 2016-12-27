Fourth Department – Dangerous Sex Offender: Walls v. State of New York

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dangerous Sex Offender Mental Abnormality Walls v. State of New York CA 15-00868 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The petitioner appealed from a determination following an annual review hearing pursuant to section 10.09 of the Mental Hygiene law that the petitioner is currently a dangerous sex offender requiring confinement. Ruling: ...