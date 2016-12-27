Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 20, 2016

December 27, 2016

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   ALFIERI, CHRISTOPHER 1600 WIND WILLOW WAY, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: CHILI TOWN COURT Amount: $293.00 ANDERSON, ANTONIO T 38 SHELTER STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER Amount: $250.00 ANDERSON, TIMOTHY M 198 MASSETH STREET, ROCHESTER, NY ...

