Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Bytes: Can Trump’s tax plan make America great again?

Legal Bytes: Can Trump’s tax plan make America great again?

By: Commentary: Jason Klimek December 27, 2016 0

“A little hyperbole never hurts. People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular. … I call it truthful hyperbole. It’s an innocent form of exaggeration — and a very effective form of promotion.” – Donald Trump, The Art of the Deal. One of Trump’s campaign promises is a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo