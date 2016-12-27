Don't Miss
Minimum wage going up in New York

By: The Associated Press December 27, 2016 0

ALBANY — The minimum wage is going up at year's end throughout New York state. Within New York City the wage will rise from $9 to $11 per hour, though the increase will be smaller for employees of small businesses. Their wage will increase to $10.50 an hour. On Long Island and in Westchester County, the minimum ...

