Minimum wage going up in New York

ALBANY — The minimum wage is going up at year's end throughout New York state. Within New York City the wage will rise from $9 to $11 per hour, though the increase will be smaller for employees of small businesses. Their wage will increase to $10.50 an hour. On Long Island and in Westchester County, the minimum ...