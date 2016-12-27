NYPD suspends officer who posted photo of handcuffed family

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

NEW YORK — The New York City Police Department has suspended the officer who posted a photo on social media of a handcuffed Brooklyn family with the caption, "Merry Christmas Its NYPD." Twenty-eight-year-old Kimberly Santiago says the picture was taken by the unidentified officer and posted on Snapchat after the NYPD mistakenly raided her Brownsville home ...