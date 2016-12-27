Don't Miss
NYPD suspends officer who posted photo of handcuffed family

By: The Associated Press December 27, 2016 0

NEW YORK — The New York City Police Department has suspended the officer who posted a photo on social media of a handcuffed Brooklyn family with the caption, "Merry Christmas Its NYPD." Twenty-eight-year-old Kimberly Santiago says the picture was taken by the unidentified officer and posted on Snapchat after the NYPD mistakenly raided her Brownsville home ...

