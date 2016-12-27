Don't Miss
Praxair facilities in Tonawanda to remain open

By: The Associated Press December 27, 2016 0

TONAWANDA — A business merger involving Praxair isn't expected to affect the company's work force in western New York. U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says Praxair has committed to preserve its facilities in that region of the state, where it employs more than 1,000 workers. The New York Democrat says Praxair will preserve its entire work force ...

