Second Circuit – Food Stamp Fraud: United States of America v. Murshed (Algahaim)

United States court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Food Stamp Fraud Mens Rea United States of America v. Murshed (Algahaim) 15-2024-cr(L) Judges Newman, Winter, and Cabranes Background: The defendants appealed from convictions related to offenses concerning benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and sentencing them to prison terms of thirty and twenty-one months. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. However, the ...