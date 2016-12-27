Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Food Stamp Fraud: United States of America v. Murshed (Algahaim)

Second Circuit – Food Stamp Fraud: United States of America v. Murshed (Algahaim)

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2016 0

United States court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Food Stamp Fraud Mens Rea United States of America v. Murshed (Algahaim) 15-2024-cr(L) Judges Newman, Winter, and Cabranes Background: The defendants appealed from convictions related to offenses concerning benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and sentencing them to prison terms of thirty and twenty-one months. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. However, the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo