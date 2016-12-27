Don't Miss
State court officials support limited scope representation

Option could help almost 2 million litigants annually

By: Bennett Loudon December 27, 2016 0

State court officials have formally adopted a policy “to support and encourage the practice of limited scope legal assistance in appropriate cases.” An administrative order signed Dec. 16 by Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks encourages judges to let attorneys appear for limited purposes in civil cases if the attorney has been trained in limited scope representation ...

