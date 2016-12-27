Thieves steal $1M in fur coats from upscale Manhattan store

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press December 27, 2016 0

NEW YORK — Police are searching for three thieves with a taste for designer clothing who stole more than $1 million dollars' worth of fur from a store on Manhattan's upscale Madison Avenue. The theft occurred on Christmas Eve after one of the suspects threw a brick through the window of the Dennis Basso Inc. store ...

