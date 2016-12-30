Court says man can’t seek divorce without wife’s permission

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court says the only way a mentally incompetent 88-year-old man can seek a divorce is if his guardian files for it on his behalf. The trouble is, Elmer Riehle's legal guardian is his wife, and she does not want a divorce. It's a "peculiar conundrum" that likely can only be settled ...