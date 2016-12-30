Fourth Department panel forces hearing on motion to withdraw guilty plea

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An appeals court has sent a case back to Monroe County Court because the trial judge refused to let the defendant withdraw a guilty plea. Matthew V. Noce, 36, pleaded guilty in July 2012 to first-degree assault and was sentenced to 15 years in state prison by then-Monroe County Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. Noce found ...