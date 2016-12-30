Don't Miss
Home / Law / Fourth Department panel forces hearing on motion to withdraw guilty plea

Fourth Department panel forces hearing on motion to withdraw guilty plea

Defendant wants to try psychiatric defense

By: Bennett Loudon December 30, 2016 0

An appeals court has sent a case back to Monroe County Court because the trial judge refused to let the defendant withdraw a guilty plea. Matthew V. Noce, 36, pleaded guilty in July 2012 to first-degree assault and was sentenced to 15 years in state prison by then-Monroe County Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. Noce found ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo